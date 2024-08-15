Surprising Findings from a Survey into the Future of Education

The HappierMe app for Teens Help teens to succeed in life HappierMe app for Teens

A survey of 1609 people found a desire to expand what is taught to include emotional intelligence, relationships, communication and mental health.

Education needs to change to teach children about emotional intelligence, relationships, communication and mental health. This can boost learning and help them be happier and more successful in life.” — Dr Manoj Krishna

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education is in crisis with 1 in 5 students reporting a mental health problem (NHS) and 46% of students feeling persistently sad (CDC). This impacts families, and learning. Education is supposed to prepare students for work but 75% of employers say graduates lack soft skills (SHRM).

A recent survey conducted by HappierMe, an emotional intelligence and personal development app, set out to understand what people think should be added to the educational curriculum to complement academic knowledge. The results are a compelling call for a more holistic approach to education.

The survey, which had 1,609 responses, revealed that people believe schools should teach more than just academic knowledge. 11% said schools should teach the art of happy relationships, 39% opted for teaching , 30% for teaching communication skills and 21% for how to manage mental health.

These results highlight a collective desire for an educational system that prioritises emotional well-being and interpersonal skills alongside intellectual development.

The art of having successful relationships is not currently taught and is the biggest determinant of our long-term happiness (Harvard study of adult development). Teaching emotional intelligence could equip children with the skills to manage their own emotions, understand others better and improve mental health outcomes. Good communication skills are critical for work success and to avoid conflict in relationships. In a world where mental health issues are on the rise, equipping children with strategies to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression is crucial. This could lead to a generation that can not only avoid mental health problems, but also seek help more quickly when needed.

The HappierMe survey sheds light on a growing consensus: education should evolve to include life skills that support emotional and social well-being. By integrating these elements into the curriculum, we can nurture students to become well-rounded adults who are prepared for the complexities of modern life. The tools to teach this are already available.

Adam Beagley, a student, said 'HappierMe has helped me become emotionally intelligent. I used to be shy, passive and fearful. The app has transformed my way of thinking and relieved me of my anxiety. Whatever you struggle with, there are modules to help.'

The HappierMe Emotional Intelligence app for Teens is available for download now and offers a 2 week free trial. It empowers Teens to manage their own emotions and mental health, have happier relationships and develop their soft skills. It can be used as a framework to teach children skills which will prepare them better for life ahead. For more information visit happierme.app

