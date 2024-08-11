Correction - Westminster Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE #: 24B1005313

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/10/2024 at approximately 1100 hours

STREET: VT-9

TOWN: Marlboro, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Paul A. Rokke

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmond, Iowa

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VICTIM: Constance J. Vrooman

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon Springs, New York

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/10/2024, at approximately time 1103 hours, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received several 911 calls about a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle on VT-9, in Marlboro, Vermont in the area of the Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook. Troopers responded to the scene along with Deerfield Valley Rescue and Marlboro Fire Department. The victim/pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

