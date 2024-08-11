Correction - Westminster Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 24B1005313
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/10/2024 at approximately 1100 hours
STREET: VT-9
TOWN: Marlboro, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Paul A. Rokke
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmond, Iowa
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VICTIM: Constance J. Vrooman
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon Springs, New York
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/10/2024, at approximately time 1103 hours, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received several 911 calls about a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle on VT-9, in Marlboro, Vermont in the area of the Hogback Mountain Scenic Overlook. Troopers responded to the scene along with Deerfield Valley Rescue and Marlboro Fire Department. The victim/pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
