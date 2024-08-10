Submit Release
Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya addresses National PSA Women’s Gala Dinner, 9 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Jomo Sibiya, will deliver a keynote address at the
National PSA Women’s Gala Dinner. The event will take place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday,
09 August 2024, at Sastri College (1 Winterton Walk, Musgrave).

The 2024 PSA Gala Dinner aims to celebrate outstanding women in the public service and explore
innovative opportunities within the public sector. The Deputy Minister’s address will focus on the
theme: “Women Leading Change: Celebrating Public Servants Who Make a Difference, and
the Future of the Public Sector – Women’s Perspectives and Innovations.”

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the address.

For media RSVP, kindly contact:
Buthanani Thobela
Community Outreach Officer: Office of the Deputy Minister Sibiya
Cell: 060 999 8075

