The 9th Annual Haiti International Film Festival Launches on August 17 at Barnsdall Gallery Theater in Hollywood, CA

This year's Haiti International Film Festival theme is "Konbit," the art of Haitians working together to create new narratives. On Day 1, the doors open at 11 a.m. On Day 2, watch HIFF virtually on Eoflix.com. The first day of the Haiti International Film Festival will be on Saturday, August 17, at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4800 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90027. Doors open at 11 a.m. The second day of the Haiti International Film Festival will be on Sunday, August 18, is available only virtually on eoflix.com.

The power of African cinema motivated me to establish the Haitian International Film Festival, which elevates Haitian culture and narratives on a global scale.” — Executive Director Jacquil Constant, Haiti International Film Festival

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th Annual Haiti International Film Festival opens for in-person attendance on Saturday, August 17, at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4800 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90027 in Hollywood, CA. Doors open at 11 a.m. On Sunday, August 18, the second day of HIFF, the films are available virtually on the Eoflix platform. "This year's theme is Konbit: The Art of Haitians working together to create new narratives," said HIFF Founder and Executive Director Jacquil Constant . "We are excited to screen a total of 21 films and three feature films."For more information, to attend in-person on August 17, go to https://bit.ly/3DK3akZ and to watch virtually on August 18, go to https://bit.ly/3LO8lEv . HIFF is sponsored by City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. Follow HIFF on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hiffla1 In 2003, Constant's experience at FESPACO in Burkina Faso was transformative. "Being immersed in the world of African filmmakers and witnessing their unity and passion for storytelling deeply inspired me. This exposure to the power of African cinema motivated me to start my own film festival, the Haitian International Film Festival, which elevates Haitian culture and narratives on a global scale, similar to how FESPACO champions African stories."Film Schedule (More Listed Online at https://www.haitiinternationalfilmfestival.org/ ART: BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY directed by Haitian filmmaker Rachelle SalnaveThe follows the resistance of two art institutions in the Caribbean: one closed but squatted by artists, the other fighting to stay open. Against the backdrop of political strife, Haitian and Guadeloupean artists grapple with the concept of freedom in their battle to preserve their spaces.TRT: 29:44LUDI directed by Edson JeanDesperate to send money to her family back in Haiti, hardworking and exhausted nurse Ludi Alcidor spends a chaotic day battling coworkers, clients, and an impatient bus driver as she chases the American Dream in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. An extremely degrading shift caring for an ill-tempered patient pushes Ludi to her breaking point, forcing her to rethink her way of life and exacerbating her longing for home.Trailer: https://youtu.be/vFWda0q4hds?si=GWkKTkMlxsYujLjW TRT: 01:19:47DELA: THE MAKING OF EL ANATSUI directed by: Oyiza AdabaThe biographical documentary delves into the life of an extraordinary artist. His inner musings find vivid expression in art that defies borders and limitations, reshaping the very concept of sculpture. This triumphantly acknowledges and emphasizes the importance of Africa's rich artistic and cultural heritage in the pantheon of global contemporary art.Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxy1JM3KrVY?si=73c6ntlu3WpiuxO3 TRT: 2:00:00AYITI PAP PERI directed by Cassandre ThrasybuleaA film-documentary about the soul of Ayiti. The production process started in 2019 where we followed professionals who were living abroad at the time of the deadly 2010 earthquake who decided to go back to Ayiti and work for this country. Ayiti Pap Peri traveled throughout Ayiti and shows the human and economic potential in the country. It is a film-documentary to give hope while it is not ignoring the elements that keep Ayiti in this category of poorest country in the hemisphere.Trailer: https://youtu.be/2UX16YFjwu0?si=fcvduawlJyqAtgyV TRT: 01:03:12AFRICAN DIASPORA SHORT FILM BLOCK:GOLDEN FLOWER directed by David MasseyDuring the 1500's, the Taino Kingdoms of the Caribbean peacefully coexist with nature. One of their Kasiké (Chief), Anacaona maintains peaceful trade with the Spaniards. One fateful day, the greed of their leader Nicolás de Ovando pushes those relationships to the brink. 2022 finds the descendant of de Ovando, Nick who resides in Los Angeles with his girlfriend. The antithesis of his forebear, there is hope for the future until one fateful visit.TRT: 20:00SUPERMAN DOESN’T STEAL directed by Tamika LamisonBased on true events, "Superman Doesn't Steal" is a coming-of-age story, set during the 1970's Atlanta child murders- as seen through the eyes of 9-year-old Harriet & her brother, who are fascinated with superheroes. However, when they experience a troubling series of events- the impact on their family leaves emotional scars and causes them both to grow up fast as they redefine their definitions of heroes, villains and yes- even Superman.TRT: 19:00JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD directed by Christopher OdomAn impassioned, skeptical digital media scholar filmmaker must overcome generational and cultural bias to uncover why the Justice for George Floyd Protests became a global social movement and propose concrete strategies for social movements to duplicate the movement’s success.TRT: 20:00KAILA directed by Angelica BourlandKaila is abruptly moved out of her home in Haiti to go live with her aunt in Miami, who she has never met before.TRT: 5:23Founded in 2015 by visionary Constant, the Haiti International Film Festival has continuously showcased the captivating art and films from the Haitian Diaspora. This extraordinary event strives to provide a platform through the power of film that authentically reflects the diverse experiences and backgrounds of the Haitian community, while promoting cultural diversity through various art genres, including documentary films, short films, narrative films, and art.The festival's program features an engaging lineup of thought-provoking films, showcasing the rich tapestry of Haitian heritage and its influence on art. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an array of captivating narratives that explore Haitian history, tradition, and contemporary challenges, highlighting the resilience and spirit of the Haitian people.For interviews with Constant or to request press credentials, please contact Marie Y. About Haiti International Film Festival:The Haiti International Film Festival is an annual event founded in 2015 by Jacquil Constant, a Haitian-American filmmaker. The festival showcases art and films from the Haitian Diaspora, providing a platform to represent the diverse experiences and backgrounds of the Haitian community.

The 9th Annual Haiti International Film Festival is a two-day hybrid celebration of Haitian culture through film and art. Music by Eyo-E “Haitian Sensation.”