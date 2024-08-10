Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,412 in the last 365 days.

State Prison Inmate Death Under Investigation In Allegany County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a state prison in Allegany County.

The inmate is identified as Marvin Brown, 23. Brown was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel on the scene. He was serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland. Brown was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

At about 9:30 a.m., Aug. 9, 2024, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit about an inmate death. Brown was found unresponsive in his cell with multiple puncture wounds.

Another inmate at the facility has been identified as a suspect. His identity will be withheld until charges are filed. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. The investigation will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office upon completion for review.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

State Prison Inmate Death Under Investigation In Allegany County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more