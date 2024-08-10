PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 9, 2024 Bong Go provides additional support to TESDA graduates and persons deprived of liberty in Surigao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team has provided additional support to assist TESDA graduates and persons deprived of liberty in Surigao City, on Wednesday, August 7. "Hindi biro ang kanilang pinagdadaanan, kaya naman patuloy tayong magbibigay ng suporta para sa kanilang muling pagbangon," Go stated in a video message. With Go's support and in collaboration with Mayor Paul Dumlao, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) oriented the qualified recipients of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The senator then took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Held at the Livelihood Training and Productivity Center for 40 TESDA graduates, and at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) City Jail in Barangay Silop for 35 persons deprived of liberty, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, basketballs, and vitamins. They also gave a mobile phone to a select recipient. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go extended aid to affected residents who may need medical assistance. The senator cited a Malasakit Center in the city at the Caraga Regional Hospital and another at Siargao Island Medical Center in Dapa. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.