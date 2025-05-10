PHILIPPINES, May 10 - Press Release

May 9, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS "CHIZ" G. ESCUDERO ON THE ELECTION OF HIS HOLINESS POPE LEO XIV I join the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide in a prayer of gratitude and thanksgiving for the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Vicar of Christ, Bishop of Rome, head of state of the Vatican, and shepherd of the Roman Catholic Church. The historic ascension of Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Pope marks a new chapter for the Church, offering hope and optimism to many. For Catholics across the globe, it is an opportunity to reaffirm and rekindle a faith tested by challenges and uncertainties. As the Philippines, the only Christian nation in Asia, continues to stand firm in its faith, I pray that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV may inspire and lead us as we navigate the challenges that we face as a nation. Beyond his role as the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, the Pope serves as a moral compass in a rapidly changing world--advocating for peace, justice, and compassion. As head of state of the Vatican, he is a powerful voice in international affairs, fostering dialogue among nations and promoting humanitarian efforts. The new Pope represents a beacon of hope, not only for Christendom but for all of humanity, as we strive to build a world where peace prevails, wars cease, kindness flourishes, and hatred dissipates. In a time when societies are fractured by discord and nations grapple with hostility, we look to him to help mend these divisions by championing the beauty of diversity. Where minorities face alienation due to intolerance, we pray that he will stand as a powerful voice for inclusivity. Where the poor are further marginalized, we will follow his lead in halting the erosion of opportunities and ensuring justice for all. As wars rage and poverty looms, never in the point of our history has the collective yearning for a better world--shared by people of all faiths, creeds, and colors--been more urgent. We wish him success in the challenges ahead, both as the shepherd of his flock and as a statesman for all humanity. May God watch over and protect Pope Leo XIV Mabuhay ang bagong Santo Papa!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.