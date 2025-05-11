PHILIPPINES, May 11 - Press Release

May 10, 2025 Tolentino grateful for Bangsamoro groups' endorsement Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino today expressed his gratitude to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and United Bangsamoro Justice Party for endorsing his reelection bid. "I am honored by the support expressed by major political groups in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Their trust inspires me to continue to support initiatives that will foster justice, peace, and development in BARMM," said Tolentino. Tolentino authored the creation of additional Shari'a circuit courts across the country through Republic Act 12108. In addition, Tolentino was the first to speak in the Senate to raise concerns following the decision of the Supreme Court declaring that Sulu is not part of BARMM last September. The senator actively worked to ensure that the decision would not lead to the disruption of social services for the people of Sulu. Tolentino also consulted with leaders of both BARMM and Sulu, and the line agencies concerned, to prevent any misunderstandings and achieve a smooth transition, particularly concerning budget allocations. The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Tolentino has actively supported measures to enhance political governance and encourage more investments in the Bangsamoro region.

