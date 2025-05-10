PHILIPPINES, May 10 - Press Release

May 10, 2025 Tolentino hails troops, fisherfolk at the frontlines of PH's fight for the West Philippine Sea On the eve of the last day of the campaign period, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino took the opportunity to remind voters of the bravery and sacrifices of Filipino troops and fisherfolk, who are at the forefront of the country's fight in the West Philippine Sea. "I salute the brave men and women of our Philippine Navy, Coast Guard, and PNP Maritime Group who face the wrath and bullying of China in the West Philippine Sea everyday," Tolentino told the audience at the Miting de Avance of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas Miting de Avance held in Mandaluyong City Friday night. "I also thank our fisherfolk who wage a daily struggle, not just for their families, but on behalf of all of us," the reelectionist senator stressed. Tolentino never wavered in advocating for the West Philippine Sea, which is being claimed by China. Last November, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. signed Tolentino's Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064), a landmark measure which took two decades to pass. The enactment of the Tolentino Law, which immediately elicited protests from China, bolstered the country's victory from the 2016 Hague arbitral ruling by enshrining the West Philippine Sea, and the Talampas ng Pilipinas, in Philippine law. In recent months, Tolentino also led a series of inquiries on foreign espionage and interference in the country's internal affairs. The probe delved into numerous issues, including the recovery of spy underwater drones; a contract hiring troll farms to push pro-Beijing narratives in social media; the arrest of Chinese nationals on suspicion of espionage on vital Philippine institutions; and disinformation campaigns to confuse voters and erode public trust in the coming elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.