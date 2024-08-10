10 August 2024

Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On August 9, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as part of a working visit to the Kazakh capital, met with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting was held with the participation of members of the delegations of the two countries.

Having expressed gratitude to the head of Turkmenistan for the support and continued desire to strengthen multifaceted interstate relations, the President of Kazakhstan emphasized the existence of great potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, transport, logistics, energy, industrial spheres, and other promising areas.

Touching on the topic of humanitarian partnership, it was noted that in July of this year a monument to the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi was unveiled in Astana. In this regard, the President of Kazakhstan addressed words of gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for participating in this celebration, and also conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes.

Having expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also conveyed to the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan warm greetings and best wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to take part in the work of the sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the President of Turkmenistan noted that the meeting is intended to become a guarantor of maintaining an atmosphere of friendship, good-neighborliness and constructive regional cooperation in the interests of our peoples.

During the meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place on priority issues of bilateral partnership. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan pays great attention to cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan. The President of Turkmenistan also noted that on October 10-11 of this year, our country is expecting the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to pay an official visit and participate in the International Forum on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi.

In the trade and economic direction, with an emphasis on the importance of the transport sector, there is a focus on strengthening joint work along the trans-Caspian transport corridor using the potential of sea ports. At the same time, it was proposed to fully utilize the capabilities of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway and to intensify the functioning of the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transport and transit corridor.

The President of Turkmenistan confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness for the negotiation process in the energy sector.

Speaking about cultural and humanitarian cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that on June 25-27 of this year, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan were held in the Republic of Kazakhstan. And in October it is planned to hold Days of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan.

The head of Turkmenistan also reported that work is currently underway to allocate a plot of land in the city of Ashgabat to erect a monument to the Kazakh poet, philosopher, and public educator Abai Kunanbayev.

At the end of the meeting, the Presidents of the two countries, expressing confidence in the further steady strengthening and expansion of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation, exchanged best wishes to each other and the fraternal peoples of both countries.

During the working visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Astana, a number of bilateral meetings of members of the official delegations of our country and the Republic of Kazakhstan took place. The prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as trade and economics, transport and communications, the energy sector, industry and contacts in the area of entrepreneurship were discussed.