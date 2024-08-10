10 August 2024

The President of Turkmenistan participated in the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States

On August 9, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov had a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia.

The Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan also arrived in Astana to participate in the Summit. At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan as a guest of honor to participate in the high-level events.

In the morning, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the Akorda Palace where the Head of Turkmenistan was warmly greeted by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After the joint photo ceremony in front of the official banner of the Summit and the national flags of the participating countries, the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States was held at the Akorda Palace.

The meeting was opened by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During his speech, the Head of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of the current Summit, reflecting the intention of Central Asian countries to strengthen fruitful partnership, friendship and good neighborliness.

Then the Kazakh leader gave the floor to his colleagues - heads of Central Asian states.

At the beginning of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and excellent organization of the Summit.

The Turkmen leader noted that these annual meetings have already become a tradition and are always relevant. He also emphasized that during these meetings there is a constructive, open and trusting dialog, which helps to “synchronize watches”, better understand the pressing issues of collaboration and make concrete decisions on this basis.

It was also said that as the initiator of the organization of summit meetings in this format, Turkmenistan proceeds from the fact that they should be of consultative nature, a platform for political communication without strictly regulating rules and procedures.

The Head of Turkmenistan also emphasized that attempts to draw the region into some spheres of influence, especially into conflicts, to give grounds to doubt the individuality and objectivity of Central Asia as a geopolitical, economic, cultural and civilizational space with a thousand-year history should not be allowed. “Our nations have their own agenda - it is peace, good-neighborliness, brotherhood and cooperation,” said the President of Turkmenistan.

In his speech, the Head of Turkmenistan thoroughly described Turkmenistan’s approach to transport issues, noted the importance of strengthening international energy cooperation. The significance of expanding trade, industrial cooperation, partnership in the sphere of small and medium-sized enterprises was emphasized.

In his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov informed that the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Makhtumkuli Fraghi “Interrelation of Times and Cultures - Basis of Peace and Development” is scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan on October 11.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited the heads of Central Asian states to the forthcoming International Forum.

In their speeches during the Consultative Meeting, the heads of friendly states emphasized the importance of this format for the dynamic development of fruitful relations between the countries of Central Asia. It was emphasized that this Summit once again demonstrated the commitment of the parties to mutually beneficial multi-vector cooperation that meets the interests of common well-being and progress.

A number of documents were signed upon the results of the Summit. These are the Joint Statement on the Outcomes of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia, the Concept of Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia-2040” and the Resolution of the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia “On Awarding the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev with the Honorary Badge of the Heads of State of Central Asia”. The Roadmap on Development of Regional Cooperation for 2025-2027 was also adopted.

Then the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia continued in an expanded format. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Kaha Imnadze participated as guests of honor.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are wide prospects for the development of mutually beneficial interstate cooperation in various spheres, effective cooperation between the participating countries on multilateral platforms, as well as within the UN and other respected international organizations.

In honor of the distinguished guests, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan gave an official reception.

Having completed the program of his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned to Turkmenistan.