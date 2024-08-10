10 August 2024

52

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed bilateral cooperation

On August 9, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Astana.

The President of Turkmenistan conveyed warm greetings to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and once again congratulated his colleague on the high award - the Honorary Badge of of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

During the meeting, the presidents noted with satisfaction the effectiveness of the longstanding, traditionally friendly bilateral ties between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan based on the principles of trust, equality and mutual respect.

The heads of state reviewed the current condition and prospects for the development of bilateral relations. They discussed issues of cooperation in key areas, including economy, trade, transportation and others.

Cultural ties became a separate topic of discussion. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to host the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan this year.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who earlier this year signed a resolution on wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker in Uzbekistan, noted that Makhtumkuli Fraghi has a special place in the history of literature and culture not only of Turkic peoples, but also of the whole world.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the President of Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at any convenient time. The invitation was accepted with gratitude.