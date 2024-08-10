Lane Closure on County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road), to Begin Monday, August 12, 2024

Page Content

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road), will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at milepost 5.10, beginning Monday, August 12, 2024, through Monday, August 9, 2024, for slip repair. School buses, mail delivery, and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Signal boards will be used after hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.



Alternate Routes: County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road) to County Route 29 (Burch Ridge Road) or County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road) to County Route 27 (Graysville Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​