Road Closure on 12th Street, in Wheeling, on Monday, August 12, 2024

CHARLESTON, WV – A portion of 12th Street, in Wheeling, will be closed, between Main Street and Market Street, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, August 12, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for sidewalk repair and storm drain installation. Local traffic will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
 
Alternate Routes: Use 14th Street and 16th Street.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

