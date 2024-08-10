ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 28, Oak Grove, Road to Begin Monday, August 12, 2024

Page Content

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV – There will be a road closure on County Route 28, Oak Grove Road, from the intersection of County Route 28/4, Matthews Road, to the Preston County line, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2024, through Friday, August 16, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​