Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,768 in the last 365 days.

ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 28, Oak Grove, Road to Begin Monday, August 12, 2024

Page Content

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV – There will be a road closure on County Route 28, Oak Grove Road, from the intersection of County Route 28/4, Matthews Road, to the Preston County line, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2024, through Friday, August 16, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.
 
Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 28, Oak Grove, Road to Begin Monday, August 12, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more