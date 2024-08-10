Lane Closure on County Route 105 (Pennsylvania Avenue), in Weirton, to Begin Monday, August 12, 2024

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV – County Route 105 (Pennsylvania Avenue), in Weirton, will be restricted to one lane, between Angela Street and North 12th Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Monday, August 12, 2024, and Tuesday, August 13, 2024, for tree trimming along power lines. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.