Lane Closure on WV 10 Beginning Friday, August 9, 2024

CABELL COUNTY, WV – There will be temporary lane closures on WV 10, on Davis Creek Hill, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Friday, August 9, 2024, to Saturday, August 10, 2024, for bridge beam repair.



Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.



Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.



Please use caution when traveling through the area and look out for flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​