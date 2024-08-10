Cemetery Road, in Mineral County, to be Closed Beginning Tuesday, August 13, 2024

BURLINGTON, WV – Cemetery Road, County Route 46/8, in Mineral County, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2024, and Tuesday, August 14, 2024, to allow for paving operations. The work zone will be located between Hollywood Road and WV 46. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
