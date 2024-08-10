Submit Release
Traffic Pattern Change on Interstate 64 Beginning Friday, August 9, 2024

CABELL COUNTY, WV – Traffic will be shifted to the contra-flow lanes starting at mile marker 18 in the construction zone of Interstate 64, just west of the Guyandotte River bridge, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2024, to start the next phase of the Interstate 64 widening project.

IMPORTANT: All traffic wishing to use westbound Exit 15 at 29th Street Interchange will not shift with the mainline traffic. Stay in the right lane, the Exit will begin at mile marker 18 and be signed as exit only.  This traffic pattern shift will be in place for two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.  Use US 60 West as an alternate route. 
Please use caution when traveling through the area and look out for flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​

