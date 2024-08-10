Full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami on Aug. 10

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami, mileposts 227-243, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, due to an unforeseen need for additional blasting operations related to the US 60, Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon Bridges Replacement Project.

DETOUR: Eastbound US 60 drivers will use southbound State Route 177 through Winkleman to northbound SR 77. Westbound US 60 drivers will use southbound SR 77 through Winkleman to northbound SR 177. Due to the roughly 75-mile length of this detour, drivers may want to consider planning travel before 10 a.m. and after 1 p.m. The detour is estimated to add an additional hour for trips between Superior and Miami.

The blasting is part of a $44.7 million project to replace the Queen Creek and nearby Waterfall Canyon bridges. The project began this spring and is expected to continue into 2026. Please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject for more information and to sign up for email alerts.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution, be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.