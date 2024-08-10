St. Johnsbury Barracks / 2 Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4006144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: August 9, 2024, at approximately 1326 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 South
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 104.2
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Hess
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: DHMC, NH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Cheong-Hwan Kim
AGE: 91
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected serious injury
HOSPITAL: DHMC, NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 9, 2024, at approximately 1326 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 91 S near MM104.2 in Newbury. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that Tyler Hess (33) was operating a 2024 VW Jetta northbound in the southbound side of Interstate 91. Hess crashed into a southbound travelling 2016 Subaru Legacy being operated by Cheong-Hwan Kim (91). Both vehicles exited the west side of the road. Both operators were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
Hess was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Gross Negligent Operation. Further charges are possible. This crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on Hess' operation prior to the crash is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made to: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______7079660_______ T23 VSA ___800a____
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______7079661________ T23 VSA ___301____
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______7079662_______ T23 VSA ___1004____
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/9/2024 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.