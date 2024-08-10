St. Johnsbury Barracks / 2 Vehicle Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4006144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: August 9, 2024, at approximately 1326 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 South

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 104.2

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Hess

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: DHMC, NH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cheong-Hwan Kim

AGE: 91

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected serious injury

HOSPITAL: DHMC, NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 9, 2024, at approximately 1326 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 91 S near MM104.2 in Newbury. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that Tyler Hess (33) was operating a 2024 VW Jetta northbound in the southbound side of Interstate 91. Hess crashed into a southbound travelling 2016 Subaru Legacy being operated by Cheong-Hwan Kim (91). Both vehicles exited the west side of the road. Both operators were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

Hess was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of Gross Negligent Operation. Further charges are possible. This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on Hess' operation prior to the crash is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made to: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______7079660_______ T23 VSA ___800a____

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______7079661________ T23 VSA ___301____

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______7079662_______ T23 VSA ___1004____

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/9/2024 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.