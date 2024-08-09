Submit Release
MPD Searching for Two Suspects in Northwest Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Burglary Two offense.

On August 9, 2024, at approximately 3:50 a.m., two suspects entered an unoccupied establishment in the 7800 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect stole property and then left the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/Bgp4_NmKCno

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24121864

###

