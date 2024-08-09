MPD Searching for Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who stole property from a work van in Northwest.

On August 5, 2024, at approximately 2:28 p.m., officers responded for a report of a theft from motor vehicle in the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival the victim reported that the suspect stole property from the vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was unharmed during the theft.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24120498

