MPD Searching for Suspects in Vehicle Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in vehicle theft offenses.

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 3800 block of Brandywine Street, Northwest for a Theft from Auto offense. The victim reported observing multiple suspects inside their construction vehicle. One of the suspects threatened the victim while holding a pipe. The suspects fled with property from inside the vehicle. The victim was not injured. CCN: 24113386

At approximately 1:29 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast for a Theft from Auto offense. The victim reported being alerted to multiple suspects forcibly entering their construction vehicle. The victim confronted the suspects and one of the suspects threatened the victim with a firearm. The suspects fled with property from inside the vehicle. The victim was not injured. CCN: 24121553

Two of suspects and the suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

On Friday, August 9, 2024, at approximately 9:45 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1000 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast for a Theft from Auto Offense. Two suspects forcibly made entry into an unoccupied construction vehicle and fled the scene with property. CCN: 24121926

At approximately 10:15 a.m. First District officers responded to 13th and D Streets Southeast for a Destruction of Property offense. Four suspects attempted to gain access to an unoccupied construction vehicle but fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24122060

Two of suspects and the suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 3200 block of Grace Street, Northwest for a Theft from Auto Offense. Two suspects forcibly made entry to an unoccupied constriction vehicle and fled the scene with property. CCN: 24121974

Two of suspects and the suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, these vehicles or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department has seen an increase in thieves targeting construction work vehicles for equipment inside. Community outreach teams have traveled to construction sites throughout the District to remind construction crews to keep their vehicles locked and valuables out of sight.