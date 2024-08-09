MPD Arrests Armed Hit & Run Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a hit and run crash that escalated into a weapons offense in Northeast.

On May 1, 2024, at approximately 9:07 a.m., the victim reported driving in the 1800 block of Irving Street, Northeast, where she was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle retrieved a firearm and threatened the victim. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands to move her vehicle and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 40-year-old Beairs Dometric Israel of Northwest, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Leaving After Colliding.

CCN: 24065085

