MPD Arrests Two Suspects for Firearm Offenses in Southeast

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two men for firearm related offenses in Southeast.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at approximately 1:49 a.m., MPD officers working Operation ATLAS recovered two firearms and made two arrests in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast.

25-year-old Labrons Butler of no fixed address, and 23-year-old Melvin Tolar Jr. of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with, Carrying a Pistol Without a License-Outside Home/Business, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. Tolar was additionally charged with Bench Warrant.

The recovered illegal firearms can be seen below:

CCN: 24120800

