Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet August 16 & 17

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet August 16-17, 2024, in Cheyenne. The business meeting will be held in the second floor conference room at the Aeronautics Division, 200 E. 8th Avenue.

Commissioners will attend numerous events at the Wyoming Aviation Festival on August 16 and 17 including the Wyoming Aviation History Week Proclamation Ceremony. The Commission will attend an evening reception with WYDOT staff on Friday, August 16, but no official business will be conducted

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting on Friday, August 16, at 11:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a videoconference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov. AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

