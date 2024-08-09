Avoid Deadly Carbon Monoxide During and After Tropical System Debby

Comunicado de Prensa en español

As North Carolinians experience the impacts of Tropical System Debby, officials with the North Carolina Emergency Management and the Department of Health and Human Services warns against use of gasoline-powered generators, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed spaces.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced whenever fuel is burned. In an enclosed space, such as a home, garage, car or camper, carbon monoxide can build up to deadly levels quickly. Even low levels of carbon monoxide can cause dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, confusion or fainting. If you are experiencing these symptoms, get to fresh air immediately and seek medical attention.

High levels of carbon monoxide can be deadly within minutes. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal to anyone, especially children, pregnant women, older adults and those with chronic illness. People who are sleeping or intoxicated can die from carbon monoxide poisoning without ever becoming aware of their symptoms.

In previous hurricanes in North Carolina, people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by generators running indoors. Anyone testing or using a generator or other fuel burning device during Tropical System Debby should take proper safety precautions, including the following:

Do not use gasoline-powered tools or engines in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces. Use them outdoors at least 20 feet from all doors, windows and air vents.

Do not use charcoal grills or propane stoves indoors, even in a fireplace.

Never use the stove or other gas appliances to heat your home.

Do not idle your car, truck or other vehicle in the garage, even if the garage door to the outside is open. Fumes can build up quickly in the garage and living area of your home.

Keep rooms well ventilated.

Read and follow all instructions that accompany fuel-burning devices. Use the proper fuel and make sure there is enough air for ventilation and fuel burning.

Install and maintain a carbon monoxide alarm in your home.

For more information about carbon monoxide poisoning prevention visit http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/oee/a_z/co.html.

