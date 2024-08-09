Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program Sees Record Response in 2024/25

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 9, 2024

The Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program has been fully subscribed for 2024-25 in a single intake, providing grants up to $30,000 to 81 veterans' organizations throughout the province.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest $1.5 million annually to support Legion branches, Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans units and other registered non-profit organizations that support our Saskatchewan veterans in the province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Veterans service clubs are so important, they enrich our communities, preserve local history and work tirelessly on behalf of veterans who have faithfully served our province and our country. We thank them for their continued efforts, and look forward to continuing this work."

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage communities and advance the work and long-term sustainability of veterans' service organizations across the province.

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) and the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Thank you to the Government of Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport and the Honourable Laura Ross for their leadership in recognizing the value of veterans and the good work of the Royal Canadian Legion", Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command Provincial President Carol Pedersen said. "The financial and moral support helps us to meet and achieve our challenging goals and to carry out our mission of assisting veterans in our communities and in promoting remembrance. The Veterans Service Club Grant allows branches to do necessary updates and improve their facilities."

Since the program's inception, nearly $6.0 million has been allocated to 393 successful applicants in more than 115 different communities across the province.

"The Saskatchewan ANAVETS are very happy to be a part of the Veterans Service Club Support Program," ANAVETS President Rick Taylor said. "We have benefited immensely. Each of our units have received new furnishings/appliances, upgrades to our buildings which include flooring, roofing, plumbing and heating. Thanks to the Legion for facilitating the program and as well to the Saskatchewan Government for funding it. The veterans, their families and friends appreciate what has been accomplished and will enjoy these enhancements for years."

In 2023-24, a total of 77 grants were awarded to clubs across Saskatchewan. Typically, at least two application intake periods were required each year. With increased awareness of the funding that is available, the program has been fully subscribed for 2024-25 through the first round. More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

