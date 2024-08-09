Get information on places to target practice at MDC virtual program Aug. 14

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – The fall hunting seasons aren’t far away, which means now is the time to practice your archery or firearm skills so your hunting trips in the upcoming months will be successful.

People wanting to learn more about where to practice their shooting skills should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Where Can I? Target Practice.” This free virtual program will be Aug. 14 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month. The Aug. 14 program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202167

At this program, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will have information about places in the area where people can practice their archery, shotgun, or rifle skills.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs being presented by the Shoal Creek Center staff by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.