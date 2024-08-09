Governor Jim Justice launches Emergency Drought Relief Reimbursement Grant Program

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the Emergency Drought Relief Reimbursement Grant Program, providing financial assistance to agencies helping secure and distribute irrigation and livestock water supplies in counties experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions in accordance with the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The program reimburses eligible expenses incurred by local public agencies, fire departments, and conservation districts, for water transportation to farms in affected areas.
"We know every ounce of water is important right now, and we’re very thankful to those lending a helping hand,” Gov. Justice said. “This program makes sure that our farmers will continue to have access to all the necessary water supplies. We know this is a really hard time for our state that’s experiencing a terrible drought, and now, we need to pull the rope together to get through it. West Virginians are known for stepping up, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing during this hard time.”
