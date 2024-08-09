Gov. Justice announces Workers Compensation insurance rates to drop for 20th straight year, more good news for West Virginia

This premium reduction results in a projected $15 million in savings to West Virginia employers.

Since the workers’ compensation program was privatized in 2006, the market has experienced approximately $481 million in premium savings.

This latest filing represents the 20th consecutive year of loss cost decreases.

While the loss cost decrease of 9.1% applies to all standard classifications, a proposed 10.4% rate decrease for the assigned risk market has also been filed with the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner.