Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Taylor County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning about the death of a coal miner in Taylor County. Joe Crandall, 57, of Fairmont passed away yesterday from injuries sustained at the Arch Coal, Leer Mining Complex near Grafton. This marks the third mining fatality in West Virginia this year. He is survived by his loving wife Davina, along with many great friends and relatives. “Any time we lose a miner, it’s a tragedy beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said. “Mr. Crandall dedicated more than a decade to powering our homes and state through his selfless work. This tragedy is a reminder that we should be eternally grateful for our coal miners. Mr. Crandall will always be remembered as a true West Virginia hero. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers. We ask you to join us.” The incident is still under investigation by the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.