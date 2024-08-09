WYDOT NEWS RELEASE - TRAFFIC TO SWITCH NEXT WEEK ON POPLAR STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Submit Release
CASPER – The reconstruction project on Poplar Street (WYO 220) between Collins Street and the North Platte River bridge is set to enter its next phase as the general contractor will begin switching traffic next week.

Oftedal Construction announced it plans on beginning the process of moving traffic to the recently paved northbound lanes Aug. 13 -14.

Traffic will initially be moved to the outer northbound and southbound lanes to allow for the relocation of concrete safety barrier. This is expected to take one working day. After the barrier is relocated, all traffic will be moved the newly constructed northbound lanes.

Once traffic has been switched, crews will begin preparing the southbound lanes for reconstruction and are estimating beginning concrete paving the first week of September. The project should be substantially complete this winter, through there may be some intermittent lane closures as work nears completion.

The $12.79 million project was awarded to Oftedal Construction in September 2023. In addition to new road surface, the project includes upgrades to utilities, storm and sanitary sewer systems as well as other upgrades. The contracted completion date for the entire project is Nov. 30, 2025.

