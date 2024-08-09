Submit Release
Thirty-mile per hour speed limit to extend to town limits on US 14 in Ranchester

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be extending the 30 mph speed limit on US 14 to the western town limits of Ranchester.

Due to growth from recent development on the west end of Ranchester and the proximity of the Tongue River elementary and middle schools, concerns from citizens, local elected officials, and support from Sheridan County School District #1 officials, the Town of Ranchester City Council asked WYDOT to consider extending the current speed limit to the western town limits.  To do that, WYDOT requires a speed study to be performed.  The Town of Ranchester contracted with DOWL to perform that study.

The study confirmed an increase in traffic but did not significantly warrant a reduction in the speed limit. With the recent development, future growth projections, the potential increase in traffic volume, and most importantly the proximity to the school and the safety of the children, it was determined the speed limits should be adjusted.

WYDOT traffic will be replacing the speed limit signs the week of August 12.  Warning flags attached to the new speed limit signs will be placed to aid in bringing awareness to the change in speed limit.

