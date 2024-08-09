For Immediate Release: August 8, 2024 Contact: APD Press, Press.HQ@apdcares.org

ICYMI: Governor DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response and Recovery to Hurricane Debby TALLAHASSEE, Fla.â€”Today, Governor DeSantis provided updates on response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Debby. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) began rapid damage assessments today in Dixie, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties to gather data for determining what disaster assistance may become available to residents and businesses to ensure communities can return to normalcy as quickly as possible.



Activate Hope is live now to help connect Floridians with outside resources to provide food, household goods, home repairs, and more. Serving as the emergency response arm for the Hope Florida initiative, Activate Hope pulls together the private sector, nonprofits, and government resources to help Floridians get back on their feet following a natural disaster. Fill out the form here. The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions. State Response Efforts FDEM has pumped more than 194 million gallons of floodwaters from impacted communities statewide.

FDEM is operating Points of Distribution (PODs) in Dixie, Jefferson, Lafayette, Manatee, Suwannee and Taylor counties to provide food, water and tarps to impacted residents. For locations and hours of operation, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

is operating Points of Distribution (PODs) in Dixie, Jefferson, Lafayette, Manatee, Suwannee and Taylor counties to provide food, water and tarps to impacted residents. For locations and hours of operation, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates. FDEM has deployed:

Over 1.6 million bottles of water



Nearly shelf1.1 million-stable meals



Over 17,000 tarps



Nearly 11,000 hygiene kits



156,000 sandbags



11,000 flood buckets provided to volunteer organizations



120 cots



Staff to support county shelter operations.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are deployed to a dozen critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges.

Approximately 17,000 linemen are in the field to assist with power restoration efforts.

Over 680,000 accounts have already been restored with power.

accounts have already been restored with power. Outages: As of 3PM, 1,879 accounts remain without power.

accounts remain without power. Following Governor DeSantis' authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) has currently mobilized over 2,300 guardsmen in response to Hurricane Debby.

has currently mobilized over 2,300 guardsmen in response to Hurricane Debby. The FLNG is assisting Counties across the Big Bend and Southwest Florida areas, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), providing staffing for 11 PODs, the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting with the deployment of flood control devices in five counties. The FLNG is currently supporting 6 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units have cleared over 401 miles of road and eight acres of debris has been removed. Search and rescue efforts have led to 154 citizens rescued.

The Florida National Guard currently has 4 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles supporting relief operations.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has:

has: Over 100 FSG soldiers to support response and recovery operations.



Assisted with logistics distribution at the State Logistics Response Center.



Helped with damage assessments and surveys in impacted communities.



Cut-and-Toss Missions



Incidental Flood Response



Worked POD Mission in Perry, FL

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC). FWC Aviation Section is performing aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments for the State EOC.

Teams linked up with DFS Urban Search and Rescue Teams to conduct search and rescues and wellness checks.

Teams are addressing flood conditions inland and have moved resources to assist residents impacted by high water conditions due to river flooding.

The entire response force has an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas:

50 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks



9 airboats



12 shallow draft vessels



10 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs



4 drone teams



Mobile command unit



BERG self-sustainment container units



Fuel trailer



Generators



Hygiene trailers

In Manatee and Sarasota counties, 30 local FWC officers are assisting residents with high-water evacuations along area rivers. Approximately 100 people so far have been assisted by FWC officers in the area.

A team of 8 additional officers from Collier County has deployed with an airboat, shallow draft vessels and a swamp buggy to assist officers in Manatee and Sarasota counties to address additional needs due to rising rivers in the area.

Two SOG teams, each comprised of 8 officers, from the Florida Panhandle have mobilized to serve as a force multiplier for deployed personnel and to respond to mission requests from county EOCs in the westernmost portion of the impacted area.

Officers assigned to the North Central portion of the state are currently coordinating with county EOCs and responding to missions as necessary.

Officers deployed to Live Oak and Suwannee used high water vehicles to assist with high water search and rescues, wellness checks, and evacuations for residents.

In Live Oak, approximately 25 people were assisted by FWC officers and evacuated due to high water conditions.



A family of five (two adults, three children) were rescued from their flooded apartment.





One adult was rescued from their flooded residence.





A family of five was seen walking through high water near downed powerlines. FWC officers got them safety.





FWC officers used a high-water vehicle to rescue a man who was stranded on the top of his car due to high water.



In Suwannee County, four people and their pets were rescued from the roof of a barn.



In Welborn, four people were assisted by FWC officers and evacuated due to high water conditions.

Team leaders are working with drone operators to review storm damage and to identify emerging needs.

A team of captive wildlife investigators has contacted all permittees in the affected area and provided assistance as needed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's (FDLE) is coordinating law enforcement response with USAR teams in the impacted areas.

is coordinating law enforcement response with USAR teams in the impacted areas. FDLE’s aviation team is assisting FDOT and local partners with area damage assessments.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating 21 active missions and has completed 29.

Nearly 200 law enforcement officers are deployed to the impacted areas.

FDLE is coordinating increased law enforcement patrols on the roadways and waterways in impacted areas.

The Department of Corrections (FDC) Institutions have multiple K9 units are on stand-by and stand prepared to respond as needed/requested by local officials.

Institutions have multiple K9 units are on stand-by and stand prepared to respond as needed/requested by local officials. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) probation officers across the state continue to do wellness checks on youth and families and have ensured community supervision continues while prioritizing the safety of staff.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) has 32 additional Starlink kits pending coordination for deployment, bringing total to 125.

has 32 additional Starlink kits pending coordination for deployment, bringing total to 125. More than 40,000 Xfinity WiFi Hotspots provided by Comcast are available to customers and non-customers. Residents can find their nearest hotspot at https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/wifi/hotspot-map-mobile. Volunteer Resources Disaster Legal Aid

833-513-2940



Disaster survivors anywhere in the state may call to apply for free civil legal services.

United Methodist

855-228-3862



Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for disaster assistance such as debris removal, tarping, muck and gut.

Crisis Clean Up

844-965-1386



Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for assistance with debris.

Local Relief is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here.

is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the app here. Faith Responders

850-363-6799



Assistance with debris removal, tarping and muck and gut.

Florida Baptists

904-252-0502



Chainsaw and tarping assistance.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c)(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.

Ongoing efforts with Volunteer Florida Partners

Continued coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Diesters (VOAD) over 100 participants



Food Bucket/Cleanup Kit delivery and partner distribution beginning today and will continue

Tarp delivery to Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT)

Supporting FLVOAD members with logistical needs

The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs (FDVA) VA Clinic in Perry is closed, Thursday, August 8. The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7 for virtual urgent care at 1-877-741-3400. Health and Human Services The Florida Department of Health (DOH) All county health departments are open and have returned to normal operations.

All county health departments are open and have returned to normal operations. Currently, there are 18 boil water notices in Columbia (4), Dixie, Hamilton, Hillsborough (2), Lake (2), Lee (2), Marion (2), Orange, Pasco (2), and Suwannee counties.

DOH is supporting three special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee.

DOH continues to distribute information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed.

DOH utilized ambulance strike teams to conduct over 149 home wellness visits in Wakulla, Taylor, Madison, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

DOH Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Managed Care Plan conducted outreach to providers and high-risk clients, ensuring clients have access to early prescription refills and any additional needs are being met.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which:

Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency.



Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines.



Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations. AHCA conducted 27 Post-Onsite Assessment visits on 08/07/2024. A total of 103 onsite post-assessment visits have been conducted since 8/5/2024. Additional visits will be conducted today in hospitals and residential health care facilities that reported no power on generators.

Health care facilities that are currently on generators include: 1 Assisted Living Facilities, and 4 nursing homes.

All clients have been checked out of the Special Needs Shelters via E-PLUS.

No new patient searches for clinical records have been conducted.

AHCA is ensuing reimbursement for critical Medicaid services provided in good faith to eligible recipients who reside in the counties impacted by the storm.

The Agency will waive all prior authorization requirements for critical Medicaid services beginning August 4, 2024, until further notice.

Early prescription refill edits have been lifted for all maintenance medications (Note: This does not apply to controlled substances).

If a recipient requires critical Medicaid services beyond the limits stated in policy to maintain safety and health, providers can furnish the service.

Preadmission Screening and Resident Review (PASRR) processes are postponed until further notice by the Agency.

Retroactively performed screenings or resident reviews must document the reason for the delay in the completion of PASRR requirements.

The Agency is waiving the PASRR process for recipients who evacuated due to an evacuation order or power outage and are admitted and discharged during the storm.

Transportation vendors should continue providing services to all Medicaid enrollees as long as they are able.

To locate blood donation centers in Florida, visit: Floridadonates.com.

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) continues its recovery efforts by looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing its GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas.

continues its recovery efforts by looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing its GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas. A small number of Supported Living clients are without power in Taylor and Lafayette counties; APD teams have visited and made wellness checks to these individuals on Tuesday, 8/6/24.

APD teams are communicating with stakeholders and partners by providing lists of power outages, Comfort Stations and Points of Distribution (PODs).

APD is meeting with partners and developing the reporting framework to support the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) function for Hurricane Debby with the Human Services Branch and partners (Human Services/ESF6).

APD is supporting sister agency, Department of Children and Families staff the Hope Florida Distribution Station at Live Oak Church of God, in Live Oak.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby:

contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates on Hurricane Debby: Advantage Aging Solutions (PSA 2)

Taylor Senior Citizens Center is open on August 7.



The following counties are still without power and will be closed again on August 7: Jefferson and Madison

Senior Connection Center (PSA 6)

Senior Connection Center has resumed normal operations. Senior Connection Center staff has extended their assistance should it be needed at any potential Disaster Recovery Centers. Infrastructure, Roads, and State Closures The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) state transportation system sustained minimal damage overall, which includes some isolated areas of wind damage and localized flooding.

state transportation system sustained minimal damage overall, which includes some isolated areas of wind damage and localized flooding. Damage Assessments Complete: 150 crews assessed over 10,000 lane miles.

All state road traffic signals have been restored except one.

Bridge Inspections Complete: 69 Bridge Inspector Teams reviewed over 2,000 bridges.

Cut & Toss Operations Complete: 181 crews cleared 6,596 miles of roadway. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible locations.

Crews have begun debris removal along state roads throughout the state.

Additional crews from unaffected regional offices have mobilized to North Florida to assist with debris removal in high-impact areas.

FDOT Teams continue to closely monitor water levels near major river crossings including Aucilla, Suwannee, Santa Fe, Fenholloway, Econfina, Withlacoochee, St Marys, Manatee, Myakka, and Alapaha Rivers.

FDOT Drone teams deployed to waterways to review water levels and any potential impacts.

In one hour, FDOT Crews pumped 1,000’s of gallons of water off I-10 in Columbia County.

FDOT is providing support to Suwannee County for County Road 137 which washed out due to flooding.

Resources deployed in the field or available as needed:

Over 1200 generators



Nearly 70 pumps



Over 230 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks

FDOT waived standard size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting fuel, emergency equipment, services, supplies, and agriculture commodities and citrus. Commercial vehicles have an increased weight restriction to transport goods.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated.

Seaports:

All seaports are now open.



Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations.

Airports:

All commercial service airpoints are at normal operations.

Rail:

Rail partners completed inspections, no major issues to report.

Spaceport:

Spaceport partners are at normal operations.

Transit:

Some transit agencies in the impacted areas remain at limited service. Please check with your local transit agency on specific routes

State-Owned Road Closures (As of 9:00am 8/8/2024)

State road closures listed below. For real-time updates, Check FL511.com.

FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

Alachua County

Flooding on SR-26 Both Directions at SR-222. All lanes closed.

Columbia County

Flooding on SR-247 Both Directions at CR-240. All lanes closed.

Manatee County

Flooding on SR-70 in Manatee County has cleared and is now back open.

Polk County

Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 South, at SR-674. All lanes closed.



Flooding in Polk County on SR-37 North, at SR-674. All lanes closed.

Sarasota County

Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD North, beyond Center Rd.



Flooding in Sarasota County on SR-777 / S River RD South, before Center Rd.

Suwannee County

Flooding on US-90 Both Directions from 153rd Rd to 149th Rd. All lanes closed.

Union County

Flooding on SR-18 Both Directions at Bradford Union County Line. All lanes closed. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)

F.L.O.W (Florida licensing on wheels) is participating in a one-stop business resource event today (8.8.24) along with other state agencies to provide Suwannee County residents with support following the storm.

FHP is working with FDOT and county and local road departments in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

25 FHP UAV/drone teams are available for search and rescue and damage assessment missions, if needed.

FHP is assisting with traffic control at a church on US129 in Live Oak while meals are being distributed to storm victims twice daily.

FHP is providing traffic control at a church in Live Oak while meals are being distributed to residents affected by Hurricane Debby.

FHP is assisting with traffic control in Taylor County for the movement of several hundred utility trucks.

FHP is assisting utility crews with traffic control in the area of Interstate 10 at the 298-mile marker while an electric line is repaired over the highway to ensure power restoration to residents in the area.

FLHSMV has issued Emergency Order 24-03, which:

waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and



waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

FHP remains in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist with any potential impacts across the state.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) The Hope Bus will be at RIVEROAK Technical College (415 Pinewood Dr SW, Live Oak, Florida 32064) Thursday, August 8, 11 amâ€“4 pm to help those impacted by Hurricane Debby. DCF will provide baby items, hygiene products, snacks, water, and nonperishable supplies. Hope Navigators will be on site and ready to help.

The Hope Bus will be at RIVEROAK Technical College (415 Pinewood Dr SW, Live Oak, Florida 32064) Thursday, August 8, 11 amâ€“4 pm to help those impacted by Hurricane Debby. DCF will provide baby items, hygiene products, snacks, water, and nonperishable supplies. Hope Navigators will be on site and ready to help. Floridians impacted by a natural disaster requiring help to them get back on their feet can request help at: https://hopeflorida.com/get-help/hurricanedebby.html

Current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who lost food due to Hurricane Debby can apply for food assistance replacement online at MyFLFamilies.com/Debby.

DCF, through its contractors, has contacted all foster families and group homes to check for needs after the storm. All children and families are safe.

DCF has contacted all licensed entities, including almost 12,000 child care centers, to assess needs. No major issues identified.

The state mental health treatment facilities are fully operational.

DCF has provided necessary staffing for 12 shelters in Columbia, Duval, Hamilton, Hernando, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Taylor counties.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Hurricane Debby.

