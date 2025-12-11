Governor DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget Strengthens Services and Expands Support for Floridians with Disabilities
For Immediate Release: December 11, 2025
Contact: APD Press Office, Press.HQ@apdcares.org
TALLAHASSEE, Fla..â€” Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) Director Robert “Bob” Asztalos applauds Governor Ron DeSantis’ FY 2026â€“27 Floridians First Budget proposal, which invests over $1.3 billion to enhance services, increase capacity, and expand opportunities for Floridians with disabilities and their families.
“This budget is another example of Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to support and empower all Floridians, especially those with disabilities,” said APD Director Bob Asztalos. “Thanks to the leadership of the Governor and the priorities outlined in this budget, our Agency is able to continue to enhance and strengthen the system of care to provide necessary supports and additional opportunities to serve individuals with disabilities and their families. These strategic investments are an example of the Governor and First Lady’s unwavering commitment to ensure all Florida families reach their potential.”
Highlights of the Governor’s FY 2026â€“27 Floridians First Budget proposal include:
- $20 million to enroll individuals from pre-enrollment categories onto the iBudget Florida waiver, including those in crisis, children in the child welfare system, and individuals with the most intensive needs.
- $389,000 to procure an electronic health record application system for APD-operated facilitiesâ€”improving health record management, documentation, monitoring, and daily operations for residents.
- $1 million to support room and board services for APD clients, ensuring uninterrupted access to Residential Habilitation, needed support services, and stable housing.
- $100,000 to create and distribute strategic marketing materials that increase public awareness and access to APD services.
