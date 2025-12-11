Governor DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget Strengthens Services and Expands Support for Floridians with Disabilities

For Immediate Release: December 11, 2025

Contact: APD Press Office, Press.HQ@apdcares.org

Governor DeSantisâ€™ Floridians First Budget Strengthens Services and Expands Support for Floridians with Disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla..â€” Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) Director Robert “Bob” Asztalos applauds Governor Ron DeSantis’ FY 2026â€“27 Floridians First Budget proposal, which invests over $1.3 billion to enhance services, increase capacity, and expand opportunities for Floridians with disabilities and their families.

“This budget is another example of Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to support and empower all Floridians, especially those with disabilities,” said APD Director Bob Asztalos. “Thanks to the leadership of the Governor and the priorities outlined in this budget, our Agency is able to continue to enhance and strengthen the system of care to provide necessary supports and additional opportunities to serve individuals with disabilities and their families. These strategic investments are an example of the Governor and First Lady’s unwavering commitment to ensure all Florida families reach their potential.”

Highlights of the Governor’s FY 2026â€“27 Floridians First Budget proposal include: