Join us for the 2024 AEP Virtual Concluding Summit!

The Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program (AEP), executed by I&A on behalf of ODNI, provides government and private sector analysts with a better understanding of select national and homeland security issues. The 2024 AEP participants worked together over the past six months to create unclassified analytic deliverables, which provide recommendations and awareness for our public and private sector partners’ interests.

Day 1 of the 2024 AEP Concluding Summit will be held on September 17, 2024, from 10:00am - 3:15pm ET. Day 1 will feature welcome remarks from Avery Alpha, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, DHS, and Dr. Stacey Dixon, Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, ODNI. Following these remarks, the AEP topic teams selected in 2024 will present their research findings.

Day 1 Topics include:

5G Impacts on Smart Cars and Highway Infrastructure Modernization

Assessing Risk in Multinational Investment Strategies

Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Criminal and Illicit Activities

Impact of AI on 'Traditional' Human Analysis

Preventing Violent Extremism Tool Kit

Threat of Limited US Access to Critical Raw Materials

US-China Competition: Tools of Power and Impacts

Day 2 will be held on September 18, 2024, from 10:00am - 12:30pm ET, and include presentations from AEP Phase II and Phase III topic teams, who have continued their research from prior years.

Day 2 Topics include:

Phase II: 5G Impacts on Cybersecurity

Phase II: Implications of Extreme Weather Events

Phase II: U.S. Maritime Trade and Port Cybersecurity

Phase III: Combating Illicit Activity Utilizing Financial Technologies and Cryptocurrencies

Visit our website to learn more about the AEP. You may also contact the AEP staff at AEP@hq.dhs.gov for additional information about this program.