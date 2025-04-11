Secretary Noem Announces Relaunch of VOICE Office Shuttered by Biden

The Trump Administration is standing up for Americans who were victims of illegal alien crimes.

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Noem announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is relaunching the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. The VOICE office was shuttered by the previous administration, which left victims of alien crime without access to many key support services and resources.

The Trump administration is once again putting Americans first and standing up for law and order by reinstating the VOICE office within Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A statement from Secretary Noem is below:

“I met with Angel Families who lost a loved one because of an illegal alien who should never have been in our country. The previous administration ignored these families and the other victims of illegal alien crime. With the re-launching of the VOICE Office, we are giving victims and their families access to resources and support services. President Trump and I will continue to remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets and make America safe again.”

A statement from ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons is below:

“Illegal aliens harming American citizens is unconscionable. But now, thanks to President Trump, we’re able to help people victimized by criminal aliens through the VOICE Office. I’m extremely proud of ICE’s entire workforce — the officers and agents on the ground who are enforcing immigration law fairly, the support staff who pull these operations together and handle logistics, and those who help shine a light on those who have suffered harm at illegal aliens’ hands.”

The VOICE Office helps victims of crime and their families by:

Helping victims follow and understand the immigration enforcement and removal process.

Signing up victims to receive automated custody status information on criminal aliens in ICE custody.

Providing additional criminal or immigration history about illegal aliens to victims or their families.

Explaining where a victim may have the opportunity to provide a victim impact statement in applicable cases.

Giving access to social service professionals and local contacts who can help connect victims to resources and service providers.

The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration.