Governor Hochul Declares Statewide State of Emergency as Remnants of Debby Cause Severe Flooding

Governor Kathy Hochul today declared a statewide State of Emergency as the remnants of Debby have begun to cause severe flooding in communities throughout New York. The system is currently moving north/northeast through the state and has already caused flash flood emergencies in Steuben and Allegany Counties. As the system continues to move through New York, there is also a growing risk of severe thunderstorms with the possibility of tornadoes in eastern half of state. Swift water rescue teams have already been deployed to impacted areas to support local rescue operations and the state stands ready to support impacted localities with any and all resources.

“With the remnants of Debby making its way across New York, I am declaring a statewide State of Emergency, and my administration stands ready to support impacted communities,” Governor Hochul said. “State agencies have activated swift water rescue teams for impacted regions that require assistance, and it is important for New Yorkers to remain vigilant and stay off the roads.”

Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect for much of the state and Tornado Watches have been issued for portions of the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, North Country and Mohawk Valley. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The State Emergency Operations Center in Albany is activated to support local governments’ requests for assistance. The State’s swift water rescue teams have been pre-staged in various locations and state stockpiles are ready to deploy resources as needed. The State Fire Operations Center is also activated and can support state agency operations as well as handle requests submitted via the State Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 7,200 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State in preparation for potential infrastructure damage and customer outages incurred because of the latest weather event; which includes the following external contract workers: 500 external contract workers secured by NYSEG/RG&E; 495 external contract workers secured by Con Edison; 240 external contract workers secured by National Grid; 200 external contract workers secured by Orange & Rockland; 165 external contract workers secured by PSEG LI; and 60 external contract workers secured by Central Hudson. DPS staff will continue to track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift additional staffing and resources to regions that experience the greatest impact.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

The New York National guard has mobilized 120 Soldiers and Airmen with 35 high-axle vehicles to provide assistance to local governments in StuebenCounty, the Hudson Valley and on Long Island if required. These military personnel will remain on duty until any weather-related threats have passed.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and responding with more than 3,429 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond and can be configured into any type of response crews needed such as flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. DOT crews are also proactively checking and clearing drains and culverts across the state, particularly in areas impacted by recent floods and severe weather events. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

NYSDOT maintenance forces are patrolling state roadways and assisting local municipalities with storm response. Road closures have been implemented along several state roadways in the Western Southern Tier because of flooding, including along State Routes 54A, 36 417 and 248. NYSDOT crews are on scene and will reopen the roadways as soon as conditions permit.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,397 large dump trucks

318 large loaders

88 chippers

87 wheeled and tracked excavators

30 traffic tower platforms

18 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

12 tree crew bucket trucks

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff is ready to respond to any flood related issues across the state with 671 operators and supervisors, small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

346 large and small dump trucks

63 loaders

34 trailers

6 vac trucks

13 excavators

7 brush chippers

100 chainsaws

22 aerial trucks

25 skid steers

86 portable generators

70 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

New York State Police

State Police will be supporting a DHSES request at the Binghamton/Vestal staging location and will supply a team consisting of 6 URT members, 1 airboat and 1 RHIB. Operations began Thursday night at 6:00 pm for 12-hour operational periods and conclude when no longer needed. State Police will be closely monitoring weather conditions and additional personnel will be deployed, as needed, to affected areas. State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles, utility task vehicles and boats are staged and ready for immediate response.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts, and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including swift water rescue teams, are positioned to assist with any emergency response. Assets, including swift water rescue teams, are being deployed to assist with emergency responses in the Southern Tier to assist flood-damaged communities.

With the potential for heavy rains, hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. State Parks has placed seven sawyer crews on standby to assist with storm clean up. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce the likelihood of flooding and respond to any instances of flooding, MTA crews will inspect drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will monitor flood-prone locations for any reports of flooding to ensure quick response. Elevator and escalator specialists will be deployed to flood-prone locations to attend to any weather-related elevator and escalator troubles.

Due to heavy wind and rain in the forecast, MTA Bridges and Tunnels is implementing a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its bridges beginning at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Aug.9 until 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug10.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Port Authority

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies:

Have supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding Safety Tips:

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

Tornado Safety Tips

If outdoors and a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter immediately. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in a ditch or low spot with your hands shielding your head.

If at home or in a small building, go to the basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of the building. Stay away from windows. Closets, bathrooms, and other interior rooms offer the best protection. Get under something sturdy or cover yourself with a mattress.

If in a school, hospital, or shopping center, go to a pre-designated shelter area. Stay away from large open areas and windows. Do not go outside to your car.

If in a high-rise building, go to an interior small room or hallway on the lowest floor possible. Do not use elevators — use stairs instead.

For more safety tips, visit: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/safety-and-prevention.