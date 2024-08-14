U.S. Government to Benefit from Ground-breaking Circular Diamond Blades through Devour Tools and Noble Partnership

The AP (ALL PURPOSE) 007 FIRE AND RESCUE BLADE BEING USED IN THE FIELD CUTS 4 TIMES FASTER AND LASTS 100 TIMES LONGER The AP 007 Blade cuts faster and can be used on many hard materials including steel

FT. WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strategic and significant partnership between Devour Tools and Noble will address the U.S. government's pressing need for emergency diamond blades.

The partnership is a significant win for the U.S. government and the companies involved. Devours AP line of diamond blades is highly versatile and can handle various materials without a blade change, making it a game-changer, especially in emergencies. This versatility, superior cutting, and durability are crucial for fire and rescue teams, the military, law enforcement, and government contractors.

Erica Wolfkill from Noble proudly stated, "We are delighted to see such innovative, American-made products utilized in significant applications. We firmly believe that the Devour line of diamond blades will prove superior in cutting ability and longevity and will be a crucial resource for emergency use."

This partnership is a testament to the U.S. government's need for innovative solutions and the companies' commitment to meet that need with U.S.-manufactured products. Life expectancy, cutting ability in emergencies, and blade versatility are key factors in Noble's partnership with Devour Tools.

From Devour Tools, Ty Whitacre echoes this sentiment, expressing, "Our partnership with Noble is a privilege as we strive to serve our country's needs. With our advanced diamond blade technology, we aim to set new industry standards by delivering top-tier products while promoting speed and longevity without changing the blade for different materials.

This partnership is a significant step in meeting the U.S. government's urgent need for emergency diamond blades, which will be available for procurement on GSA, ensuring easy access for all government agencies and through NOBLE" About Devour Tools

Devour Tools has been at the forefront of innovation for America's leading diamond blade brands for over two and a half decades. With a pledge to assist leading brands and provide progressive solutions, Devour Tools takes pride in its partnership with Noble to supply state-of-the-art blades made in America.

About Noble

Noble aims to promote the all-purpose diamond blade through educational sessions and demonstrations by its sales teams in various events across the U.S. They provide first-rate sustainment and operations support for the U.S. military and civilian government agencies. With a supply chain consisting of over 13,000 suppliers and millions of products, Noble continues to add value with top brands and cutting-edge technologies.

In addition to the proactive measures taken by Devour Tools and Noble, this partnership aims to establish training programs for first responders to utilize the AP diamond blades effectively and the new BREACHING BLADE for military and Law enforcement agencies.

These training sessions will cover the blades' product features and best practices for use and emphasize safety measures that are paramount in emergencies and how they are to be used for best practice cutting techniques.

By ensuring that first responders are well-trained, the collaboration seeks to enhance operational efficiency and readiness when every second counts.

Ty Whitacre from Devour Tools stated, “Noble’s extensive network and reputation make them an excellent partner for distributing Devours new AP line of diamond blades. Their focus on fire and rescue, military law enforcement, and government contractors aligns perfectly with these blades' high-performance and versatile nature.”

Noble's introduction of the AP diamond blades into the emergency services toolkits is a significant advancement, reflecting a commitment to equipping personnel with the best tools available.

Both companies are dedicated to ongoing support and feedback loops, allowing continuous improvement based on the blades' real-world performance in demanding conditions. As the partnership evolves, they anticipate gathering invaluable insights that will inform future innovations and adaptations in product design, further solidifying their role as industry leaders.

For more information, video demonstrations, or to schedule a demonstration or instructional session, please visit the Devour or Noble website or directly contact Noble at 18779991911 or Devour at 260 438 4491 for all Local State and Federal, including G.S.A to find out or order the AP 007 emergency Diamond Blades.

