MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 29, 2024, to Monday, August 5, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 29, 2024, through Monday, August 5, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 46 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 29, 2024

A Hi-Point 4595 .45 caliber rifle was recovered in the 900 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-115-963

A Winchester SXP .163 caliber shotgun was recovered in the Unit block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-116-112

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

A Century Arms Canik SPX Rival 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-116-771

A Kahr K40 Covert .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-116-813

A Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-116-824

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Florida Avenue & Sixth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Darrian Tabbs, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Simple Assault, Endangerment of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Conditions of Probation, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-116-872

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 49th Street & Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-Keith Packer, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 24-117-233

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of K Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested in the 36-year-old Antonio Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Inten to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-117-299

A Taurus PT738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Broderick Archie Ford, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Sell, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-117-322

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of East Capitol Street & Southern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-117-346

A Crosman Arms Vigilante 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-117-406

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Trevon Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-117-452

A Rock Island 200.38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-117-481

A Rohm RG14 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Eric Juan Frost, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-117-534

Thursday, August 1, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Joseph Calvin Wilkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-117-954

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid 300 Blackout .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tinsley Bowman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-117-987

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of First Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-118-030

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Gregory Cothran, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-118-090

Friday, August 2, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-118-159

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of Clay Place & Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old John Doe, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Failure to Identify Self – Pedestrian, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-118-454

A Ruger Sturm P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-118-468