MPD Searching for Person of Interest in Anacostia Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in Southeast.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person who was stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not responsive, suffering from puncture wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Alanzo Jackson, of no fixed address.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25052409

