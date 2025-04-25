MPD Makes Arrests in Robbery on Metropolitan Branch Trail

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m. the victim was walking on the trail near Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast when they were approached by multiple suspects on bicycles. One of the suspects snatched the headphones from their head. The suspects fled the scene on bicycles.

The Real Time Crime Center located video footage of the suspects. Officers who were patrolling in the area of the Metropolitan Branch Trail were able to locate and arrest a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male both of Northeast, D.C. They were both charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25059691

###