Visit IDOI at the 2024 Illinois State Fair for Insurance Tips and a Gift Bag

Chicago - The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) outreach table is located in the Lieutenant Governor's tent at the 2024 Illinois State Fair. IDOI staff will provide consumers with general tips about various types of insurance, including health, life, homeowners, renters and auto.

"Our Get Covered Illinois team is looking forward to sharing enrollment information about the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace and materials about mental health parity to help Illinoisans better understand coverage for mental health and substance use disorders," said IDOI Acting Director Ann Gillespie. "We encourage everyone to visit our outreach table to receive this important insurance information and grab a free gift bag to go."

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) protects Illinois insurance consumers by working to ensure that all entities regulated by IDOI are in compliance with state and federal laws, and by informing consumers about their rights under those laws. IDOI provides consumers with information about insurance and investigates complaints about insurance plans, companies, brokers, and agents. IDOI also regulates the Illinois insurance industry's market behavior and financial solvency.

For more information, visit the Illinois Department of Insurance and Get Covered Illinois websites.