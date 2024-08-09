Submit Release
Free Entertainment at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair offers a variety of free entertainment, allowing families to have fun together without breaking the bank.

 

"The Illinois State Fair is synonymous with family fun," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Expanding free entertainment options helps draw families to the fair, allowing them to make memories that last a lifetime."

 

Grand Central Stage will feature free concerts every night of the fair.  This year's lineup is:

  1. Thurs. Aug. 8:Gin Blossoms - 7:30 p.m.
  2. Fri. Aug. 9:Zepparella - 7 p.m.
  3. Sat. Aug. 10:Kylie Morgan - 7 p.m.
  4. Sun. Aug. 11:Lily Rose - 7:30 p.m.
  5. Mon. Aug. 12:Beatlemania Magic - 7:30 p.m.
  6. Tue. Aug. 13:Marshall Tucker Band - 7:30 p.m.
  7. Wed. Aug. 14:The Steel Woods - 7:30 p.m.
  8. Thurs. Aug. 15:Tyler Braden - 7:30 p.m.
  9. Fri. Aug. 16:Vandoliers - 7 p.m.
  10. Sat. Aug. 17: Taylor Made (Taylor Swift Tribute) - 4 p.m.
    Feeling This (Blink 182 Tribute) - 7:30 p.m.
  11. Sun. Aug. 18:Drew Baldridge - 7 p.m.

Big Top Adventures will offer free performances daily in Happy Hollow at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 800-seat circus will feature jugglers, clowns, trapeze artists and many other performers.

 

If big thrills are your thing, Harness Racing with promotional giveaways, Watershow Productions High Dive Show, JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show and BMX Pros Trick Team all offer free events throughout the Illinois State Fair.

 

To see teams vie for Olympic-style medals in fun and friendly competitive events like knockout basketball and a three-legged race, visit the Park District Pentathlon on August 17.

 

For hair-raising competition, check out the ponytail contest and mullet contest on August 10. And to witness the best agriculture has to offer, stop by the Sale of Champions on August 14.

 

"Each year, we look for opportunities to make the Illinois State Fair more affordable and accessible for families," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "We want everyone to take full advantage of the free entertainment options at the Illinois State Fair. Plan ahead using our website or on the go using our app to map out an affordable and memorable state fair adventure."

 

The 2024 Illinois State Fair runs August 8 through 18 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

