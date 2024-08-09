A life on the water

Aug. 9, 2024

By Cynthia Vaquera

PORT ARANSAS — Meet Captain David Askew, Port Aransas ferry deck supervisor, whose voyage with TxDOT began on Sept. 1, 2012.

His adventure on the water began as a safety supervisor, watching ferry captains in action.

“I've always lived near the water and have been an avid fisherman,” Askew said.

For Askew, who has logged nearly 12,000 hours as a captain, TxDOT is not just an employer.

“It's a dream come true driving a boat for a living,” he said.

With his captain's license in hand, Askew began his training at Port Aransas in June 2019. In August that same year, he was promoted to V Deck seaman, and in April 2020, he achieved his goal of becoming a full-time captain.

“The ferry crossing is short, about 5 minutes on average, depending on weather and traffic,” Askew said. “A typical shift can involve up to 50 one-way trips.”

Askew has operated every vessel at Port Aransas Ferry Operations, adapting to the needs of the moment. As a senior captain, he not only pilots the ferry but coordinates traffic and other vessels.

“With my promotion, I have more time with my family while still being able to drive the ferry,” he said.

He also motivates his co-workers with his journey, proving that there is always room to grow.

“Rain or shine, our captains and deckhands do a job that not everyone can do,” Askew said. “I'm honored to be part of such a dedicated group.”

As Capt. Askew celebrates 11 years with TxDOT, his story is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of one's dreams. TxDOT honors his incredible journey and the exceptional work of the Port Aransas Ferry Operations team.