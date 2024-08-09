Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,870 in the last 365 days.

A life on the water

Aug. 9, 2024

By Cynthia Vaquera

PORT ARANSAS — Meet Captain David Askew, Port Aransas ferry deck supervisor, whose voyage with TxDOT began on Sept. 1, 2012.

His adventure on the water began as a safety supervisor, watching ferry captains in action.

“I've always lived near the water and have been an avid fisherman,” Askew said.

For Askew, who has logged nearly 12,000 hours as a captain, TxDOT is not just an employer.

“It's a dream come true driving a boat for a living,” he said.

With his captain's license in hand, Askew began his training at Port Aransas in June 2019. In August that same year, he was promoted to V Deck seaman, and in April 2020, he achieved his goal of becoming a full-time captain.

“The ferry crossing is short, about 5 minutes on average, depending on weather and traffic,” Askew said. “A typical shift can involve up to 50 one-way trips.”

Askew has operated every vessel at Port Aransas Ferry Operations, adapting to the needs of the moment. As a senior captain, he not only pilots the ferry but coordinates traffic and other vessels.

“With my promotion, I have more time with my family while still being able to drive the ferry,” he said.

He also motivates his co-workers with his journey, proving that there is always room to grow.

“Rain or shine, our captains and deckhands do a job that not everyone can do,” Askew said. “I'm honored to be part of such a dedicated group.”

As Capt. Askew celebrates 11 years with TxDOT, his story is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the power of one's dreams. TxDOT honors his incredible journey and the exceptional work of the Port Aransas Ferry Operations team.

You just read:

A life on the water

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more