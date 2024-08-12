Inland Seas Education Association Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Accessibility Services

A gathering of people aboard a boat, engaging in conversation and enjoying the scenic views around them.

A woman and a child sit together on a boat surrounded by other passengers, enjoying a scenic outing on the water.

A sailboat featuring striking red sails navigates the serene waters, creating a picturesque maritime view.

A group of onlookers admiring a fish tank, captivated by the lively fish swimming within the clear water.

We are thrilled that training through IBCCES will help us provide hands-on education in alignment with the latest advancements in autism support.”
— Fred Sitkins, executive director

SUTTONS BAY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inland Seas Education Association (ISEA) has been designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), highlighting its commitment to providing accessible and inclusive educational experiences for all visitors. The CAC designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) for organizations that have undergone specialized training and are equipped to meet the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“The Inland Seas Education Association firmly believes that all individuals should have the opportunity to experience the majesty of our Great Lakes. We are thrilled that training through IBCCES will help us provide hands-on education in alignment with the latest advancements in autism support,” says Fred Sitkins, executive director.

With the core value of protecting the essential function of the Great Lakes as a vital resource to the surrounding ecosystem, ISEA provides meaningful educational experiences that inspire curiosity, stewardship, and a lifetime passion for the resiliency of the Great Lakes.

“Inland Seas Education Association becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a significant milestone. Their certification emphasizes their commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that everyone can fully experience and benefit from their programs. It’s a step forward in creating a more understanding and accommodating environment for all,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Inland Seas Education Association
Inland Seas Education Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Suttons Bay, Michigan, is dedicated to STEM education on the Great Lakes. Its shipboard and shore-side education programs aim to inspire people of all ages to ensure the long-term stewardship of the Great Lakes. ISEA offers programs for schools, groups, and the public. For more information, contact the Inland Seas Education Association at (231) 271-3077 or visit schoolship.org.

About IBCCES
Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin
IBCCES
+1 904-508-0135
marketing@ibcces.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Inland Seas Education Association Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Accessibility Services

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Meredith Tekin
IBCCES
+1 904-508-0135 marketing@ibcces.org
Company/Organization
IBCCES
4651 Salisbury Rd, 340
Jacksonville, Florida, 32256-6107
United States
+1 877-717-6543
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

More From This Author
Inland Seas Education Association Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Accessibility Services
Surprise Police Department Completes Autism Training, Becomes a Certified Autism Center™
City of Indian Wells Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation to Enhance Accessibility Measures
View All Stories From This Author