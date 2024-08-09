Submit Release
Premier Appoints New Communications Director

CANADA, August 9 - Premier Tim Houston announced today, August 9, that Stephen Moore has been appointed Communications Director for the Premier’s Office.

“Stephen has proven experience in communications, and I am excited to welcome him to the team,” said Premier Houston. “I look forward to working with him as we continue to improve healthcare and build up Nova Scotia.”

Mr. Moore is currently the Executive Director of Forest Nova Scotia. Prior to that, he held positions at Saint Mary’s University and MQO Research, as well as director of communications for the Premier’s Office from 2014 to 2018.

Mr. Moore’s appointment is effective August 19.

