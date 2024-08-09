SDDOT Seeks Public Input on S.D. Highway 115 Highway Corridor Study in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 9, 2024

Contact: Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the City of Baltic, the City of Dell Rapids, Minnehaha County, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold two in-person public meeting open houses to gather input from area residents on the S.D. Highway 115 corridor study. The corridor being studied includes Highway 115 from the intersection with 4th Street in Dell Rapids to Dike Place/Dike Drive in Sioux Falls. The public meeting open houses are scheduled for the following dates:

Sioux Falls Public Meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. (CDT) at Special Olympics South Dakota (located at 800 E. Interstate Ln.)

Dell Rapids Public Meeting: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. (CDT) at The Riverside (located at 302 E. 4th St.)

Both meeting will include a short recorded presentation that will be played on loop. Members of the study advisory team will be available to answer questions. For those who cannot attend one of the public meetings, or desire additional information, meeting materials are available on the study website at https://sdhighway115.com/.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Katrina Burckhard, Planning Engineer for the SDDOT Office of Project Development, at 605-773-6641 or via email at katrina.burckhard@state.sd.us or Paul Sanow, Transportation Section Manager for HDR, Inc., at 605-977-7756, or via email at paul.sanow@hdrinc.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-